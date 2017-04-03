Fiji Time: 1:04 AM on Tuesday 4 April

Tourism Minister warns naughty traders

ALISI VUCAGO
Monday, April 03, 2017

Update: 6:00PM FIJI'S Minister for Industry, Trade, and Tourism Faiyaz Koya has warned shop owners who take advantage of tourists to stop with their unlawful acts.

This, he said in response to an alleged incident last Saturday where owners of a souvenir shop in Nadi mistreated tourists, forcing them to pay for artifacts they did not want.

The shop owners had kindly invited the tourists into their shop and offered them free kava.

It is alleged they then asked the tourists for their family name, which they carved onto the artifacts they were selling and then manipulated them to pay for the artifacts.

Mr Koya said such matters should be reported to Police immediately as the force was capable of dealing with such matters.

"In any event, for any tourist, if anyone does approach them in that manner, say no and in anytime, report the matter to the Police that they are being harassed because there are a lot of tourism Police around in Nadi," said the Minister, who also looks after the Lands and Mineral Resources ministries.

"It's something that Police would take care of immediately."








