FICAC stages young leaders seminar

Update: 5:56PM THE Fiji Independent Commission Against Corruption will be holding a Young Leaders Seminar on Ethical Ledership across the country tomorrow to mark 10 years of their establishment.

Twenty six students will be part of the seminar to be held in Lautoka, Labasa and Suva.

FICAC communications officer Nandni Vandhana said the attendants were heads of student bodies in their respective schools.

Venues:

Western Division: FICAC, Lautoka Office Boardroom;

Northern Division: Labasa Civic Centre;

Central/Eastern Division: FICAC, Corruption Prevention Training Room, Level 5 Vinod Patel Building.