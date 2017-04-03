FRA commended for rural road upgrade

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Resident Ravin Chand standing along the upgraded road. Picture: SUPPLIED

Update: 5:50PM THE Fiji Roads Authority (FRA has continued to progress in its plan to upgrade rural roads in the country.

The Phagu Ram Road in Vuci, Nausori has been fixed by the FRA, which had brought relief to the residents living in the area.

One of the residents, Ravin Chand said they were grateful to the FRA in fixing the road in the area.

"For the last 20 years, the road conditions have been worsening. There used to be very big pot holes along the road and it used to get flooded but now since the sealing , there is none," Mr Chand said.

"By this road being sealed, now school children are benefiting every morning and also it's safe for them to walk as well."

Mr Chand mentioned that farmers living in the area also benefited from the upgraded road as they were now able to transport their produces to the Nausori Market without any transportation issues.