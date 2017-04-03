Fiji Time: 1:04 AM on Tuesday 4 April

Consider gender issues to improve service delivery: Bhatnagar

ALISI VUCAGO
Monday, April 03, 2017

Update: 5:48PM ASSISTANT Minister for Women, Children and Poverty Alleviation Veena Bhatnagar says equality requires equal employment by women and men of socially valued goods, opportunities, resources and rewards.

Speaking at the commencement of the gender, gender-based violence and human rights training at Novotel yesterday, Ms Bhatnagar said the training would also ensure the understanding of the National Gender Policy and ensuring that gender issues were taken into consideration to improve service delivery that would bring about positive results.

Fiji Women's Crisis Centre will be working in partnership with members of the ministry to train and enhance their knowledge on discrimination and disadvantages experienced by diversity groups because of gender, disability, sexual orientation and economic or social health status.

"While it is important to understand and identify the individual correlates of violence, it is also important to understand the role of social institutions in impacting gender-based violence," she said.

There are a total of 25 participants at the training which will last one week.








