Low pressure system lies north of Fiji

Update: 5:15PM A TROUGH of low pressure remains slow moving just to the north of Fiji, and associated cloud and shower affects the northern and eastern parts of the group.

The weather forecasting centre in Nadi has also forecast to occasional showers and few thunderstorms over Vanua Levu, Taveuni and nearby smaller islands from midnight tomorrow.

This also includes the Yasawa group, Kadavu, Lau and Lomaiviti group, the eastern parts and the interior of the other larger islands.

The weather office has forecast showers to ease from east tomorrow, however, elsewhere, showers especially in the afternoon or evening.

The weather centre has forecast isolated thunderstorms with expected heavy falls.