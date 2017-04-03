Fiji Time: 1:04 AM on Tuesday 4 April

Fiji Volleyball assures payment of prize money

PENI KOMAISAVAI
Monday, April 03, 2017

Update: 5:01PM FIJI Volleyball vice president Taitusi Naiduki has confirmed they would be paying out all the prize money to the winning teams some time later this week.

He made the confirmation after queries from this newspaper regarding some posts made on social media by some disappointed individuals complaining about the matter.

He said they had some technical issues and were working on it and their team was addressing the issue.

"We just needed to get some technical issues sorted as soon as possible so we can give these teams their prize money," Naiduki said.

He urged the various affected clubs to bear with them as they would be doing everything within their means to remedy the situation. 

He added they did not have those problems in the past two tournaments (Western Rally and the Vulaca tournaments) that were held this year.

"The game of volleyball is growing," he said, adding one of their main priorities was to safeguard the welfare of clubs and players affiliated with them.








