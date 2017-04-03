Fiji Time: 1:04 AM on Tuesday 4 April

Ra netball needs sponsors: Kalokalo

PAULINI RATULAILAI
Monday, April 03, 2017

Update: 4:55PM RA Netball Association is looking for sponsors to help them as they look forward for their friendly club games this weekend before they kick start they knock-out competition.

President Losana Kalokalo said the association struggled to make a comeback because of financial problems.

The Nanukuloa Netball association has been inactive ever since 1998 and was revived back in 2014, and now has changed their name to Ra Netball Association.

"In 2014, I brought in all the girls and tried to revive it again. We fundraised and we got 10 teams registered," Kalokalo said.

"In 2015, we finally had our annual general meeting where I was chosen to be president. 

"We had girls from all over the interior of Ra joining the association and one of the major problems is that we don't have any money to help us but through the committee, we fundraise to help us cater for the girls.

"We finally had the chance to play our first Inter District Competition that was held in the West that year."

She also mentioned how Tropical Cyclone Winston affected the association but the main important thing was how it brought the girls together and strengthen the committee.

"I was re-elected again and we had a good 2015 outing but in February 2016 when the cyclone hit us, Ra was one of the area badly damaged.

"But still that didn't affect us as all the clubs still came in to play.  We started our club games in April as we were getting ready for the IDC games in Nadroga.

"This year is going to be a good year for us because we have the support of Fiji Netball."








