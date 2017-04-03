Simpson coaches Cakaudrove ruggers

/ Front page / News

Update: 4:47PM CAKAUDROVE Rugby Union coach Rayne Simpson hopes to develop players as they prepare for the Vodafone Vanua Championship.

Simpson said choosing the players were really hard as they showcased a lot of talent.

"We had three provincial trials. We had two trials on the east side of Cakaudrove and we had one trial at the south-west of Cakaudrove," he said.

"From there, we picked up the best on both groups and they played each other on the weekend which was our third trial."

"From then, we will march into camp this Wednesday before we select the final team."

He also mentioned that they still awaited the confirmation of the tournament from Fiji Rugby Union.

Simpson had coached the Sharks team in the Colonial Club and he also coached the junior side in 2008 and was approached to head coach the team.

"I moved back to Savusavu with my wife Megan Simpson and I have a level three World Rugby coaching and I wanted to give back to my local team so it's a privilege to coach this team.

"For me, it's not about development, it is more like high performance program where I would like to develop the young players."