Fiji Time: 1:04 AM on Tuesday 4 April

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Simpson coaches Cakaudrove ruggers

PAULINI RATULAILAI
Monday, April 03, 2017

Update: 4:47PM CAKAUDROVE Rugby Union coach Rayne Simpson hopes to develop players as they prepare for the Vodafone Vanua Championship.

Simpson said choosing the players were really hard as they showcased a lot of talent.

"We had three provincial trials. We had two trials on the east side of Cakaudrove and we had one trial at the south-west of Cakaudrove," he said.

"From there, we picked up the best on both groups and they played each other on the weekend which was our third trial."

"From then, we will march into camp this Wednesday before we select the final team."

He also mentioned that they still awaited the confirmation of the tournament from Fiji Rugby Union.

Simpson had coached the Sharks team in the Colonial Club and he also coached the junior side in 2008 and was approached to head coach the team.

"I moved back to Savusavu with my wife Megan Simpson and I have a level three World Rugby coaching and I wanted to give back to my local team so it's a privilege to coach this team.

"For me, it's not about development, it is more like high performance program where I would like to develop the young players."








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.64800.6290
JPY 54.862251.8622
GBP 0.38650.3785
EUR 0.45610.4441
NZD 0.70190.6689
AUD 0.64150.6165
USD 0.48880.4718

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 3rd, April, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Rabuka: People need to progress
  2. Biman hits back at PM
  3. Chaudhry refutes A-G's ranking of Fiji
  4. Six cleared of rape
  5. New sugar mill 'not ruled out'
  6. Death probe files 'stay open'
  7. Baber: A role model in Hong Kong 7s
  8. Minister speaks on assault
  9. Blues top table
  10. Parents urged to take responsibility

Top Stories this Week

  1. Mothers raise concerns on hospital service Wednesday (29 Mar)
  2. Police recover body Wednesday (29 Mar)
  3. Drowning victims laid to rest Friday (31 Mar)
  4. Lolohea further remanded Friday (31 Mar)
  5. CID officers search Times office Friday (31 Mar)
  6. Suva police stops brawl Friday (31 Mar)
  7. Farmer jailed for raping daughter Friday (31 Mar)
  8. Story of success Tuesday (28 Mar)
  9. SJSS MARIST break records Friday (31 Mar)
  10. Nurses 'can rejoin' Friday (31 Mar)