Update: 4:26PM A 64-YEAR-old man charged with the rape and assault of an under-aged girl in Suva has been further remanded in custody.

The man is charged with two counts of rape and three counts of sexual assault.

The alleged offences happened between January 1 and December 31 back in 2013.

The man appeared in the High Court in Suva and will reappear on April 10.