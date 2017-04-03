March stat notes 25 sexual offences

/ Front page / News

Update: 4:21PM THIRTEEN people were charged with a total of 25 separate incidents sexual in in nature in March alone this year.

This accounted for 20 rape cases and five sexual assault cases.

The statement of statistics released by the office of the Director of Public Prosecutions released today noted there were 13 victims of the 25 separate incidents, of which five victims were under 18-years-old.

"There was one serious incident where the accused is a 70-year-old man and the victim was 13-years-old. Another serious incident involved a 32-year-old man and an eight-year-old boy," the ODPP stated.

One other serious incident, it stated involved a 22-year-old accused person and a 40-year-old mentally impaired woman.

"There were three incidents where the victims were related to the accused persons. Of these three, there was one incident where the accused is a 37-year-old father and the victim is his 11-year-old biological daughter."

The ODDP stated there was one incident where a Police sergeant was charged with indecently annoying a Police Corporal, but the statistic was not included.

It noted four cases were withdrawn after discontinuances were filed.

There was one incident of a false complaint from the victim.