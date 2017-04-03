Fiji Time: 1:04 AM on Tuesday 4 April

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Community event targets remote special kids

KALESI MELE
Monday, April 03, 2017

Update: 3:56PM SPECIAL needs children living in remote areas of the Nadroga-Navosa province are the focus of this year's Outrigger Walk for Kids event.

Organisers hope to raise enough money to buy a vehicle that will allow teachers to help children in hard-to-reach areas.

The walk this Saturday covers 7.5km, beginning at Outrigger Fiji Beach Resort and continuing through Sunset Strip Korotogo along the Queens Highway, across the Melrose Bridge and past Sigatoka Town before finishing at Sigatoka Special School.

This is the third year the Outrigger Walk for Kids has been organised.

It is a community initiative conceived by the resort's sales and reservations team, dedicated to fostering community involvement in the upgrading of education facilities for children with special needs.

Participants in the walk will gather at 6:45am for a briefing at the resort lobby before the walk commences at 7am.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.64800.6290
JPY 54.862251.8622
GBP 0.38650.3785
EUR 0.45610.4441
NZD 0.70190.6689
AUD 0.64150.6165
USD 0.48880.4718

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 3rd, April, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Rabuka: People need to progress
  2. Biman hits back at PM
  3. Chaudhry refutes A-G's ranking of Fiji
  4. Six cleared of rape
  5. New sugar mill 'not ruled out'
  6. Death probe files 'stay open'
  7. Baber: A role model in Hong Kong 7s
  8. Minister speaks on assault
  9. Blues top table
  10. Parents urged to take responsibility

Top Stories this Week

  1. Mothers raise concerns on hospital service Wednesday (29 Mar)
  2. Police recover body Wednesday (29 Mar)
  3. Drowning victims laid to rest Friday (31 Mar)
  4. Lolohea further remanded Friday (31 Mar)
  5. CID officers search Times office Friday (31 Mar)
  6. Suva police stops brawl Friday (31 Mar)
  7. Farmer jailed for raping daughter Friday (31 Mar)
  8. Story of success Tuesday (28 Mar)
  9. SJSS MARIST break records Friday (31 Mar)
  10. Nurses 'can rejoin' Friday (31 Mar)