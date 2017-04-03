Community event targets remote special kids

/ Front page / News

Update: 3:56PM SPECIAL needs children living in remote areas of the Nadroga-Navosa province are the focus of this year's Outrigger Walk for Kids event.

Organisers hope to raise enough money to buy a vehicle that will allow teachers to help children in hard-to-reach areas.

The walk this Saturday covers 7.5km, beginning at Outrigger Fiji Beach Resort and continuing through Sunset Strip Korotogo along the Queens Highway, across the Melrose Bridge and past Sigatoka Town before finishing at Sigatoka Special School.

This is the third year the Outrigger Walk for Kids has been organised.

It is a community initiative conceived by the resort's sales and reservations team, dedicated to fostering community involvement in the upgrading of education facilities for children with special needs.

Participants in the walk will gather at 6:45am for a briefing at the resort lobby before the walk commences at 7am.