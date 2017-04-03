Fiji Time: 1:04 AM on Tuesday 4 April

Strategic shift needed to protect sea cucumber

LUKE RAWALAI
Monday, April 03, 2017

Update: 3:51PM A MAJOR shift in management strategy is needed to safeguard the sea cucumber fishery for the future.

A joint research by the Ministry of Fisheries and the World Conservation Society recommended that the new management plan should impose a shortlist of permissible species - which should be the only ones that can be collected and exported. 

As part of these recommendations, WCS sea cucumber expert Watisoni Lalavanua said those excluded species at low current abundance and those recognised as being threatened. 

Mr Lalavanua said export levels over the years had drastically dropped, including the population of the sea organism found in waters in Fiji. 

He was responding to questions sent from this newspaper regarding the decreasing stock of sea cucumbers in waters around the country.








