Marist volleyball wins Vanua challenge

/ Front page / News

Update: 3:48PM THE Marist Volleyball team was crowned the 2017 Fiji Volleyball Vanua Challenge after they beat the Raiwai-based Eagles team with two straight sets to win the Men's Super Premier title at the weekend.

In the Women's Super Premier division, the Water Authority Wai team beat Rylander by two sets to one to win the title.

Volleyball Fiji senior vice president Taitusi Naiduki said the top eight teams from the Vanua Challenge would be representing Fiji in the upcoming 2017 Oceania Club Volleyball Challenge that would be held in November.