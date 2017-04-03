Fiji Time: 1:04 AM on Tuesday 4 April

Kean commends World Rugby belief

PENI KOMAISAVAI
Monday, April 03, 2017

Update: 3:46PM FIJI Rugby Union chairman Commander Francis Kean commended World Rugby chairman Bill Beaumont and vice chairman Augustine Pichot for their belief in expanding the game to tier two nations.

"I believe this is the outcome of one of their recent visits to Fiji I believe which was in mid-2016," Commander Kean said.

"Where the FRU board and management put up a good presentation and I think they have taken home the message that tier two rugby nations in the Pacific island countries needed that exposure."

He then highlighted that the Pacific island countries have contributed immensely to the growth of rugby on a global scale.

"I think it's high time for World Rugby tier one nations to come and visit our shores again."

He said it would not only positively impact Fiji in a financial perspective but more importantly it would have a major positive impact on the growth of the sport in Fiji.








