Lautoka leads Premier points table

Update: 3:18PM LAUTOKA football team leads the Vodafone Premier League points table after beating Rewa 1-0 at Churchill Park in Lautoka yesterday.

The Kamal Swamy-coached side has nine points after playing three matches, while Labasa is positioned second with seven points after playing four matches.

Defending champion Ba is on fifth place with six points.

Vodafone Premier League points table- 2017

Teams P W D L GF GA GD Points

Lautoka 3 3 0 0 4 0 4 9

Labasa 4 2 1 1 7 4 3 7

Suva 4 2 0 2 8 3 5 6

Rewa 3 2 0 1 4 1 3 6

Ba 3 2 0 1 6 5 1 6

Nadi 4 1 1 2 3 6 -3 4

Dreketi 3 1 0 2 4 7 -3 3

Rakiraki 4 0 0 4 2 12 -10 0