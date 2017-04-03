New World opens another city shop

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Cashier Merewalesi Racolo and her workmates at the opening of the New World IGA supermarket at the FNPF shopping complex in Suva today. Picture: JOVESA NAISUA

Update: 3:10PM SUVA City played host to a new supermarket branch being opened for the public to take in on the advantage of world class customer service and superior shopping environment.

New World Supermarket opened its new branch at the My FNPF Centre earlier today.

Company CEO Anil Patel said the opening of the new branch meant another milestone for the company in terms of providing quality services to its customers.

"It's a special occasion for us as this means another branch for us and an addition to our group of companies. It has taken us a lot of planning to make this happen," Mr Patel said.

"There is a lot of potential for the branch being situated in the heart of the city and to provide good shopping experience for the public."

According to Mr Patel, the supermarket branch will have more than 7500 products to be sold to the consumers.

*More in tomorrow's edition of The Fiji Times.