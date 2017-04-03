Fiji Time: 1:04 AM on Tuesday 4 April

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

New World opens another city shop

VISHAAL KUMAR
Monday, April 03, 2017

Update: 3:10PM SUVA City played host to a new supermarket branch being opened for the public to take in on the advantage of world class customer service and superior shopping environment.

New World Supermarket opened its new branch at the My FNPF Centre earlier today.

Company CEO Anil Patel said the opening of the new branch meant another milestone for the company in terms of providing quality services to its customers.

"It's a special occasion for us as this means another branch for us and an addition to our group of companies. It has taken us a lot of planning to make this happen," Mr Patel said.

"There is a lot of potential for the branch being situated in the heart of the city and to provide good shopping experience for the public."

According to Mr Patel, the supermarket branch will have more than 7500 products to be sold to the consumers.

*More in tomorrow's edition of The Fiji Times.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.64800.6290
JPY 54.862251.8622
GBP 0.38650.3785
EUR 0.45610.4441
NZD 0.70190.6689
AUD 0.64150.6165
USD 0.48880.4718

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 3rd, April, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Rabuka: People need to progress
  2. Biman hits back at PM
  3. Chaudhry refutes A-G's ranking of Fiji
  4. Six cleared of rape
  5. New sugar mill 'not ruled out'
  6. Death probe files 'stay open'
  7. Baber: A role model in Hong Kong 7s
  8. Minister speaks on assault
  9. Blues top table
  10. Parents urged to take responsibility

Top Stories this Week

  1. Mothers raise concerns on hospital service Wednesday (29 Mar)
  2. Police recover body Wednesday (29 Mar)
  3. Drowning victims laid to rest Friday (31 Mar)
  4. Lolohea further remanded Friday (31 Mar)
  5. CID officers search Times office Friday (31 Mar)
  6. Suva police stops brawl Friday (31 Mar)
  7. Farmer jailed for raping daughter Friday (31 Mar)
  8. Story of success Tuesday (28 Mar)
  9. SJSS MARIST break records Friday (31 Mar)
  10. Nurses 'can rejoin' Friday (31 Mar)