Pacific Ministers to discuss finance options

Update: 2:58PM PACIFIC islands Economic Ministers meet in Suva this week to consider a range of regional finance options that will support regional development aspirations as captured in the Sustainable Development Goals and the Framework for Pacific Regionalism.

The ministers will look at the current development landscape in the Pacific and assess the viability of a regional finance facility, something they called for following their last meeting in 2015 in the Cook Islands.

"Finance plays a critical role in meeting our development challenges and there are innovative ideas on the table for ministers to discuss," Pacific Islands Forum secretary general Dame Meg Taylor said in a statement.

"Financing options are critical considerations because they determine how effective development fundamentals like our investment in people, institutions, technology and infrastructure can be.

"We need genuine partnership between governments, private sector, civil society and development partners to build resilient and sustainable economies.

"These partners have critical and complementary roles to play in achieving better development outcomes for the people of the Pacific.

"The Forum Secretariat is committed to providing a platform for constructive dialogue to take place and facilitate the coordination of considered policy advice."

Policies to address climate change and disaster-related finance will also be two important areas of discussion and decision.

Tomorrow (Tuesday April 4), the Forum Secretariat and the World Bank will co-host a discussion on the scale up of International Development Association assistance and definition of "fragility" and its implication for the Pacific, something the Forum is seeking to do as it can impact the region's ability to secure additional development finance.

And on Thursday April 6, the Forum Secretariat and University of the South Pacific will co-host a panel discussion looking at "Income Inequality in the Pacific".