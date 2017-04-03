$130k assistance for crop, livestock farmers

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image FCLC chairman Simon Cole, Agriculture ministrty permanent secretary Jitendra Singh, New Caledonia Chamber of Agriculture president Gerard Pasco, Charge de Mission for CANC Francois Japiot and FCLC chief executive Jiu Daunivalu. Picture: SUPPLIED

Update: 12:43PM FARMERS in Tropical Cyclone Winston-affected areas will be assisted with essential needs on their farms from the recent assistance received by the Fiji Crop and Livestock Council (FCLC).

The FCLC received $130,000 in assistance from the New Caledonia Chamber of Agriculture to aid in the ongoing rehabilitation of crop and livestock farmers.

This assistance focused on farmers in Ra, Tailevu, Naitasiri, Bua, Cakaudrove, Macuata, Rewa and Taveuni areas.

"The money will be used to purchase farm materials that the farmers have identified as essential for their immediate needs," FCLC chief executive Jiu Daunivalu said.

The financial assistance grew out of a Memorandum of Understanding between the Chamber and FCLC.

Comprised of farmers and agricultural technicians, the Chamber of Agriculture supports the economic growth of commodity agriculture in New Caledonia.

"We are grateful to the Chamber of Agriculture for their support not only financially, but technically. They bring over 100 years of experience in commercial farming and their knowledge has already benefited the council," Mrs Daunivalu said.

Charge de Mission for the Regional Technical Cooperation for the Network of Chambers of Agriculture in the Pacific, Francois Japiot said they were pleased to provide this assistance to FCLC.

"I believe the sustainable funding mechanism is a key issue for the council to be sure that tomorrow there will be a pool of funds to develop projects. Secondly, you need time and agriculture is an industry that needs time to be structured," he said.

FCLC, mandated by Government to develop the commercial arm of agriculture, is made up of 12 commodity associations that includes grazing livestock (sheep, goats, beef cattle), dalo, yaqona, cocoa, rice, Fiji Foods Exporters Association, ginger, pigs, beekeepers, fruits and vegetables, organics and copra.