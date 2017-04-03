Draft village bylaws consultation continues

/ Front page / News

Update: 12:39PM THE public consultations on the draft village bylaws continues this week in the Western Division, the first meeting presently underway at Dratabu Village in Nadi.

This week's consultations will concentrate on the Ba province.

According to the the iTaukei Affairs Act, Cap 120m, the bylaws aims to:

- Ensure that traditional leadership is upheld, respected and protected;

- Maintain law and order, harmonious and peaceful living in the village;

- Ensure that hygiene, sanitation and environmental standards are maintained; and

- To preserve, safeguard and strengthen leadership, culture, tradition and the vanua to encourage community responsibility.