NFP help sought on licence fees

+ Enlarge this image NFP leader Prof Biman Prasad with party supporters at the meeting in Labasa last week. Picture SERAFINA SILAITOGA

THE National Federation Party will address grievances of fishermen who have complained about the high iqoliqoli (fishing grounds) access fees.

Party leader Professor Biman Prasad assured fishermen in the Northern Division about this.

Fishermen complained about the high cost of iqoliqoli access fees being proposed by Government.

The complaint, made known to Prof Prasad when he visited Labasa last week, was a common grievance raised at the meeting.

Fisherman Vijay Kumar said at the meeting that many fishermen could not afford the proposed iqoliqoli access fees.

"The fees are too high for many of us and we can't afford it," he said. "Can the NFP do something about this to help the fishermen in Vanua Levu? This can cripple our businesses and many of us have payments to take care of."

In response, Prof Prasad assured party supporters that they would look at all sectors including fishing.

"We will look at all specific sectors such as resources, land, fisheries, sugar and how best we can use it to benefit resource owners and those who want to use it," he said.

"I will also talk to the Minister of Fisheries to look into this issue.

"We will certainly discuss this issue and talk about best options to assist fishermen," said Prof Prasad.

FACT FILE - Proposed Fees

Tier 1: $50 - $100 for artisanal or small scale fishers and women fishers - Shrimp, Kai, Prawn, Crab Octopus and Kaikoso

Tier 2: $1000 for commercial fisherman - Gillnet, Divers, Spearfishes and or having earned from $10,000.00

Tier 3: $3000 for large commercial fisherman having more than one boat and or more than five crew

Tier 4: $5000 for live rock, live coral and live fish aquarium collection.