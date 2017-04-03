Fiji Time: 2:32 PM on Monday 3 April

USP works on five-year plan

Vishaal Kumar
Monday, April 03, 2017

THE University of the South Pacific (USP) is in the fifth year of its current Strategic Plan, says the university's vice chancellor, Professor Rajesh Chandra.

Prof Chandra said this plan was guiding the university in its quest to be­c­oming an excellent insti­t­ution that delivered ou­tstanding results for the Pacific Islands region.

"USP's current enrolment stands at about 27,000 demonstrating the recognition of its qualifications by everyone in the region and by people from outside the region who choose USP as their university," he said.

While awarding certificates to students during the graduation last Friday, Prof Chandra said the university was trying to improve its quality and reputation through international accreditations of its programs.

"We have now achieved a total of 18 international accreditations and two recognitions, including accreditations for our Bachelor of Engineering programs from the Institute of Profe­ssional Engineers New Ze­a­land (IPENZ) through Ba­chelor of Software Eng­i­neering and the Bachelor of Net Centric Computing, both of which have received its accreditation from The Australian Computer Society," he said.

Prof Chandra highlighted that Pacific TAFE achieved accreditations in Hospitality Operations, Early Childhood Education and Care, Community Development, Project Management Practice and Commercial Cookery.








