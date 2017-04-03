Fiji Time: 2:31 PM on Monday 3 April

Clarity for nurses

Vishaal Kumar
Monday, April 03, 2017

THE three Scopes of Practice for registered nurses, registered midwives and registered nurse practitioners is expected to improve the nursing services in the country.

Minster for Health and Medical Services Rosy Akbar said these should indicate and clarify nursing roles, functions, accountability and responsibilities that were influenced by the health care context.

The Scopes of Practice document procedures, actions and processes that a healthcare practitioner is permitted to undertake in keeping with the terms of their professional licence.

"These scopes of practice, I'm informed, entails specific competencies of the individual registered nu­rse, midwife and nurse practitioner to perform the activities necessary for the client population with whom they practise and its environment," said Ms Akbar. "It demarcates the boundaries of which the nurses operate within, that recognise the legislative and the ministry policy frameworks."

Ms Akbar said the three Scopes of Practice would defend the ministry from any litigation case that was fought before a court of law.

"We are also in an era where our population has become well learned and legal minded. Our practices have got to be guided by well documented, evidence based frameworks," she said.








