Strategic plans set for nursing institutions

Vishaal Kumar
Monday, April 03, 2017

THE three nursing institutions in the country will benefit from the strategic plans launched by the Ministry of Health and Medical Services.

Minister for Health and Medical Services, Rosy Akbar said these plans would set the way forward for the next five years for these institutions.

These institutions were the Fiji Nursing Council, the College of Medicine, Nursing and Health Sciences and the Ministry of Health and Medical Services.

"They will outline imp­r­ovement to services and go­vernance of nursing practice in Fiji ," Ms Akbar said.

"They are sure to provide direction and guidance for the three institutions.

She said the plans integrated a roadmap for the entire nursing fraternity in Fiji.

"I am convinced that this roadmap will align nursing efforts and their collective movement to impact patient and community care for the people of Fiji."








