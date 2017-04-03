PS says issue politicised

/ Front page / News

INSTEAD of politicising the Penang sugar mill issue, everyone should be working towards improving cane production, says Sugar Ministry permanent secretary Yogesh Karan.

Speaking to this newspaper from New York, he said it was sad to see political parties wading into the Penang mill issue without looking at all the facts.

"We have to get our foundation right before we can start to talk about repairing the Penang mill or building a new mill," he said.

"What's the point in using a huge amount of capital to establish a new mill when our cane production is down? It does not make any commercial sense at all and people need to remove emotions and look at this issue realistically.

"The Fiji Sugar Corporation board has made a decision, and they have explained why that decision was taken, and what we need to do is to stand behind the FSC and do all that we can to increase cane production."

Board chairman Vishnu Mohan said FSC was not in a financial position to spend $50m on rebuilding the mill.

"Let's utilise the finds that we have on improving our existing three mills, increasing production and reducing costs to farmers."

The FSC board has announced the permanent closure of the Penang sugar mill in Rakiraki.

Board chairman Vishnu Mohan said the mill was more than 130 years old, had not been maintained for decades and would cost about $50million to replace.