New sugar mill 'not ruled out'

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Penag sugar mill after damaged by TC Winston. Picture: FILE

THE Government says there could be a new sugar mill in the Western Division in the future, but this would depend on the outcome of a comprehensive study of the industry.

"We have not ruled out having a new mill but whether it will be in Rakiraki, Ba or somewhere else for that matter remains to be seen," said Sugar Ministry permanent secretary Yogesh Karan from New York.

"We will have to get our foundation right first and this means increasing our raw material — which is sugar cane.

"Once we have done that and also improved milling efficiency and reduced transportation and harvesting costs for farmers, only then can we look at establishing a new factory.

"We have to do a comprehensive study of the entire industry from farm to mill first.

"This will give us a better idea on what our production capacity is in the different cane growing areas and what sort of capacity our new mill will need to have and whether to locate it at Rakiraki or Ba or somewhere else entirely.

"It is still early days yet."

Fiji Sugar Corporation chief executive officer Graham Clark echoed Mr Karan's sentiments about building a new mill — but he believed that Penang was the wrong place for a factory location.

"We are now looking at the future of the industry and this includes where the best growth areas are for cane production and I can tell you, Penang is the wrong place to have a mill," he said.

"We may build a new mill and I say may, because we have to get a handle on the issues that are facing us now.

"The industry is in distress and we need to get the fundamentals right before embarking on any future projects like a new mill."