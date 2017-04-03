Association clarifies funds

/ Front page / News

THE Lautoka Cane Producers Association has clarified that the $800,000 the organisation would utilise in farmer benefits and community development plans would come from money it had already received.

Association president Parbindar Singh said there was some confusion about the funds when it was discussed at the association's annual general meeting in Lautoka two weeks ago.

"We received $600,000 in Fairtrade premiums last year and we added that to $200,000 that we had in our coffers," he said.

"We will use this $800,000 to provide benefits to our members this year."

Mr Singh said of the $800,000, $150,000 had been allocated for weedicide subsidy, $42,000 for drainage, $5000 for training, $10,000 for Fairtrade monitoring mechanisms, $42,000 for community development projects, $27,000 for death benefits, $248,480 for administration, $15,000 for research and development and other financial obligations.

The association has more than 5000 members in the Sigatoka to Lautoka cane area.

Revenue earned from the sale of sugar under the Fairtrade label provides farmers with additional income of $US60 ($F124) per tonne on top of the money they earn from the normal sale of raw sugar to markets.