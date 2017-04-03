Villagers concerned about invasive Tulip species

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Kiniviliame Salabogi makes a submission during the National Development Plan consultation. Picture: ALVIN KUMAR

SOME villagers in Ra are concerned about the spread of the invasive plant species, the African tulip tree, because it could affect native plants.

Kiniviliame Salabogi, 54, of Rokovuaka Village said the spread of the tulip tree had become a menace and needed addressing.

He made the statement at the National Development Plan public consultations held at Rokovuaka Village on Wednesday.

"We are requesting if Government can look into this," he said.

"At least provide something that will kill the plants.

"We have heard talks about a foreign company finding use for it, but nothing conclusive has been determined."

Mr Salabogi's sentiments were supported by Nalawa district representative Namani Nadamu.

"We're talking about development plans within the next five to 20 years and this is one of the issues that needs addressing," he said.

"If we don't monitor this now what then will our agricultural land be like in the next 20 years?"

The tree is native to tropical Africa and has the potential to cause negative impacts on the environment.

Ministry of Forests Conservator Eliki Senivasa earlier told this newspaper the tree could affect biodiversity.

He said the plant was difficult to remove from land because of regrowth from broken root pieces and re-infestation from seedlings.

This is why they can be easily established in open environment and rapidly spreads in open agricultural and development sites.

Roko Tui Ra, Mosese Nakoroi said they had registered the concerns of villagers.

"The worry about this plant is that it is quickly spreading to their agricultural land and have even contributed to the loss of native trees," he said.

"We are liaising with the Ministry of Forests and the Government as to how we can deal with this issue.

"We also understand that there are investors who would have use of the plant but nothing concrete has been provided. We will continue to monitor the situation and work with the relevant ministries to help curb this issue."