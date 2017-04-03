River food dangers raised

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Namotomoto villager Nimirote Ragigia has a chat with Attorney General Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum during the consultations on the National Budget at the Nadi Civic Centre yesterday. Picture: BALJEET SINGH

THE impact that climate change, poor soil management and indiscriminate littering was having on rivers and seas was highlighted during the 2017-2018 National Budget consultation in Nadi yesterday.

Nimirote Ragigia, a youth representative for Namotomoto and Navoci villages, said he was concerned that people were fishing and eating clams and other food from the Nadi River that could be harmful to their health.

"It has been categorised by the Ministry of Health as not fit for human consumption," he said.

"Right now our graveyards and bathrooms are falling into the river because of negligence in the environment issue

"There is a law that says people cannot cultivate to the edge of the riverbank but people are doing it anyway.

"And huge chunks of land are falling into the river and destroying marine life.

"And this is happening right here in front of tourists. They think we are dumping soil and garbage into the river."

Mr Ragigia informed Acting Prime Minister and Attorney-General Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum that the garbage located near Namotomoto and Navoci villages drifted from upstream.

He showed Mr Sayed-Khaiyum pictures of grave sites and toilets affected by soil erosion.

Mr Sayed-Khaiyum said the environment issue was not unique to Nadi.

"It's happening everywhere," he said.

"People in Fiji generally have a habit of just throwing rubbish. However, soil erosion and the indiscriminate dumping of rubbish are two separate issues.

"We need a lot more awareness and an attitudinal change."

Mr Sayed-Khaiyum said the issue was linked to the collection of rubbish and how the rubbish could be used or disposed of.

He said the soil erosion issue raised was linked to management of waterways and river banks.

"JICA (Japan International Cooperation Agency) has a plan and they are looking at the funding mechanisms of that.

"That will help with the management of riverbanks."

Mr Sayed-Khaiyum said a lot of the environment issues raised during budget consultations were problems that had not been addressed for decades by previous administrations.