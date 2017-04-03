Fiji Time: 2:31 PM on Monday 3 April

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

No coalition, just national votes

Nasik Swami
Monday, April 03, 2017

THE proposed HOPE party headed by former National Federation Party (NFP) president, Roko Tupou Draunidalo will not enter into any coalition of opposition political parties.

Instead, the proposed vice-president of the proposed party, Peter Waqavonovono, said the proposed party would go for the national votes.

Mr Waqavonovono said the proposed party had in its ranks academics, economists, young professionals, entrepreneurs, medical professionals and some of the best parents in the country to contest the election.

"We know that race is important, but this coming election is no longer about defeating FijiFirst or putting iTaukei interests first," he said.

He said it was about making free tertiary education a reality.

"It's about modernising and humanising our laws, it's about committing to sustainable development, it's about job creation, it's about forgiving student loans so graduates walk into a life of opportunities debt free.

"It's about giving all religions and cultural groupings their autonomous right to determine what's right for them as a cultural group."








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.64800.6290
JPY 54.862251.8622
GBP 0.38650.3785
EUR 0.45610.4441
NZD 0.70190.6689
AUD 0.64150.6165
USD 0.48880.4718

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 3rd, April, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Biman hits back at PM
  2. Rabuka: People need to progress
  3. Six cleared of rape
  4. Chaudhry refutes A-G's ranking of Fiji
  5. Death probe files 'stay open'
  6. Blues top table
  7. Minister speaks on assault
  8. Baber: A role model in Hong Kong 7s
  9. Parents urged to take responsibility
  10. Governance focus

Top Stories this Week

  1. Mothers raise concerns on hospital service Wednesday (29 Mar)
  2. Police recover body Wednesday (29 Mar)
  3. Drowning victims laid to rest Friday (31 Mar)
  4. Lolohea further remanded Friday (31 Mar)
  5. CID officers search Times office Friday (31 Mar)
  6. Suva police stops brawl Friday (31 Mar)
  7. Farmer jailed for raping daughter Friday (31 Mar)
  8. Story of success Tuesday (28 Mar)
  9. SJSS MARIST break records Friday (31 Mar)
  10. Nurses 'can rejoin' Friday (31 Mar)