A city home far away from island home

+ Enlarge this image Koro Matemosi traditional printing Masi at their home at Namuka I Lau setelment in Vaisari, Lami.Picture ATU RASEA

"MY forefathers wanted the best for us, they knew the importance of education and paved the way for us."

This was how Meli Matemosi described the exodus of his and 30 other families from Namuka-i-Lau in the Lau archipelago to Suva in search of better education and work opportunities in the early 1960s.

The idea to acquire a piece of land so that those from the island could move to Suva was the brainchild of the late Tui Nayau (Lau paramount chief), prime minister and later President of Fiji, Ratu Sir Kamisese Mara.

Mr Matemosi said 1963 was a year of breakthrough for the people of Namuka-i-Lau, an island in southern Lau Group that is about 171.7 nautical miles from Suva, because they managed to buy 10 acres of land on the outskirts of Lami.

This piece of land later on became home to many villagers from the island, who moved permanently to Suva in pursuit of better education and work opportunities.

The community was set up basically for the purpose of education.

After the signing of documents declaring the people of Namuka-i-Lau on the island of Lau as landowners, eight houses were built on the land situated opposite the current location.

Not wanting to lose touch with their island home, the village elders who moved from Lau to Suva decided to name the area Namuka-i-Lau after their place of origin.

Mr Matemosi said acquiring the piece of land was something his forefathers wished to see after witnessing the struggles many of those leaving their island home endured when they arrived in Suva.

"There were a lot of struggles faced by those who had come to Suva for education," he said.

"Some were strong and endured these struggles and later on became successful in life. Those who could not stand the harsh realities of life went back to the village."

Mr Matemosi said the idea to purchase a piece of land to help those wanting to move permanently to Suva because of education and employment came from the late Ratu Sir Kamisese Mara.

He said after having discussions with village elders in those days, the decision was made to purchase the piece of land and send eight families from the island to build their homes on the land and to provide accommodation and all the necessities for those who would travel to Suva for further studies.

"So there were eight families living on the 10-acre piece of land that our forefathers bought from all the money they saved from the village store (cooperative)," Mr Matemosi said.

"Soon after the families settled here, more families from Namuka-i-Lau started coming here."

Mr Matemosi said something that had kept everyone in the community together was sheer determination and hard work.

He said it was a must for children after completing their Class 8 or Year 8 studies, to travel to Suva or Viti Levu to continue with secondary school education. Education was the driving force for parents, guardians and villagers of Namuka-i-Lau to set up homes in their newly-acquired piece of land.

In 2002, the eight households increased to 30 and all had to move to the current location because the initial land had to be developed.

"We approached the Rokobaleni (chief of Muaivuso Village) and requested to move to their land while development works were being carried out on our piece of land," Mr Matemosi said. "He agreed and we relocated to where we are today."

One thing that stood out from this little community, is that the traditional art of masi making was still very much being practised.

Mr Matemosi's daughter, Koto Matemosi, was working on some masi pieces for a resort owner while this interview was being carried out.

Mr Matemosi's wife is the late Makereta Matemosi, the designer of the original motif for Fiji Airways.

"We still encourage our women and children here to learn to do masi making and printing," he said.

"There are two things we encourage to those who were born and bred here. That is the 'tobe' (virgin locks) and masi making."

Mr Matemosi's daughter, Koto, quickly explained that in all the 30 households in the area, one or two from a family would have virgin locks, signifying purity.

"This virgin lock, which is usually on the left side of a girl's hair, will be cut once she is married."

Mr Matemosi said over the years, unity and success had always been the driving force for those who now call Namuka-i-Lau home, although it was far away from their island home.

"Whenever we are required to do something, like a project, we make sure everyone pitches in and does their bit so that the load can be lighter for everyone. And right now, as we speak, we have acquired another 10 acres of land in Navua," he said.

Like his family members who have become successful in life, there are others too who do not regret making the decision to move to Viti Levu for their children's education more than four decades ago.