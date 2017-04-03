Fiji Time: 2:31 PM on Monday 3 April

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

$12k in kind to help school

Aqela Susu
Monday, April 03, 2017

THE prayers of 60 boarding students at Navatusila District School in the interior of Viti Levu for an improvement to their living conditions have finally been answered.

This was after members of the Fiji Association of Washington DC (FAWDC) gave $12,000 worth of school furniture and items to the school to help rehabilitate it after it was badly damaged by Severe Tropical Cyclone Winston in February last year.

The school furniture and items included 20 desks and chairs, seven cupboards, a projector, a deep freezer, 60 mosquito nets, two large cooking pots and 150 stainless steel plates, cups and spoons.

The school's headteacher, Noa Bole, said the devastation left by Severe TC Winston was so severe that rehabilitation could not be achieved without divine help.

"After the cyclone the school prayed at 12 noon every day seeking God's help for the rehabilitation of the school and the provision of urgent supplies," he said.

"With the recent outbreak of dengue, the mosquito nets will be very useful in protecting the students. We will stop using mosquito coils, which are fire hazards.

"And with the new plates, cups and spoons, the school will be able to feed the boarders in one meal sitting, rather than making one group wait for another to finish because of the lack of utensils."

FAWDC local representative, Joape Kuinikoro urged the students to work hard to be successful in life.

He encouraged parents to be more engaged in the education of their children and refrain from dependency mentality.

The items and furniture were handed over to the school last Friday by Mr Kuinikoro and FAWDC representative fom Silver Spring Maryland in the US, Saula Sucu.

The gift is part of the assistance the association is providing to Fijian schools to help rehabilitate it after it was badly damaged by Severe TC Winston.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.64800.6290
JPY 54.862251.8622
GBP 0.38650.3785
EUR 0.45610.4441
NZD 0.70190.6689
AUD 0.64150.6165
USD 0.48880.4718

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 3rd, April, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Biman hits back at PM
  2. Rabuka: People need to progress
  3. Six cleared of rape
  4. Chaudhry refutes A-G's ranking of Fiji
  5. Death probe files 'stay open'
  6. Blues top table
  7. Minister speaks on assault
  8. Baber: A role model in Hong Kong 7s
  9. Parents urged to take responsibility
  10. Governance focus

Top Stories this Week

  1. Mothers raise concerns on hospital service Wednesday (29 Mar)
  2. Police recover body Wednesday (29 Mar)
  3. Drowning victims laid to rest Friday (31 Mar)
  4. Lolohea further remanded Friday (31 Mar)
  5. CID officers search Times office Friday (31 Mar)
  6. Suva police stops brawl Friday (31 Mar)
  7. Farmer jailed for raping daughter Friday (31 Mar)
  8. Story of success Tuesday (28 Mar)
  9. SJSS MARIST break records Friday (31 Mar)
  10. Nurses 'can rejoin' Friday (31 Mar)