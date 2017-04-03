$12k in kind to help school

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Saula Sucu (Director FAWDC traditionally handing over the donation to the school committee of Navatusila District School .Picture Supplied

THE prayers of 60 boarding students at Navatusila District School in the interior of Viti Levu for an improvement to their living conditions have finally been answered.

This was after members of the Fiji Association of Washington DC (FAWDC) gave $12,000 worth of school furniture and items to the school to help rehabilitate it after it was badly damaged by Severe Tropical Cyclone Winston in February last year.

The school furniture and items included 20 desks and chairs, seven cupboards, a projector, a deep freezer, 60 mosquito nets, two large cooking pots and 150 stainless steel plates, cups and spoons.

The school's headteacher, Noa Bole, said the devastation left by Severe TC Winston was so severe that rehabilitation could not be achieved without divine help.

"After the cyclone the school prayed at 12 noon every day seeking God's help for the rehabilitation of the school and the provision of urgent supplies," he said.

"With the recent outbreak of dengue, the mosquito nets will be very useful in protecting the students. We will stop using mosquito coils, which are fire hazards.

"And with the new plates, cups and spoons, the school will be able to feed the boarders in one meal sitting, rather than making one group wait for another to finish because of the lack of utensils."

FAWDC local representative, Joape Kuinikoro urged the students to work hard to be successful in life.

He encouraged parents to be more engaged in the education of their children and refrain from dependency mentality.

The items and furniture were handed over to the school last Friday by Mr Kuinikoro and FAWDC representative fom Silver Spring Maryland in the US, Saula Sucu.

The gift is part of the assistance the association is providing to Fijian schools to help rehabilitate it after it was badly damaged by Severe TC Winston.