Hardwork pays off for gold medal winner

+ Enlarge this image Shelveen Kumar is all smiles after the graduation. Picture Supplied

FOR 21-year-old Shelveen Kumar, standing on a podium and receiving a gold medal for his hard work and dedication was something he never dreamt of.

This came true for him when he was awarded the gold medal for the most outstanding graduate majoring in Management and Public Administration at the University of the South Pacific (USP) graduation ceremony in Suva last Friday.

But his journey of success was not an easy one, as the aspiring accountant said he had to sacrifice a lot to get to this position.

"The feeling of getting this gold medal is completely overwhelming as I persevered to reach this goal. My journey of university life began in 2014," Mr Kumar said.

" I appreciate being here is the independent life that you get to actually assess your own self in combating the issues of peer pressure and time management."

According to Mr Kumar, he was the dux of Loma Primary School and Sigatoka Methodist College before he got a chance to study at USP under the National Toppers Scheme (NTS) Scholarship.

He said his journey at the university had been a fruitful one with the support of his family.

"Personally, the achievement of my desired goal is the outcome of time management and the motivation support that I got from my family," he said.

" All that mattered to me was to see my parents smile and to make a good investment of their financial and emotional support in whatever I did."

Mr Kumar said throughout his time at USP, he had managed to accomplish many things that made him become a better person.

" As I progressed through the university, I was able to win the debate for the Economics Student Association, Senior Peer Mentor for Accounting and Management courses, participation in Social Activity Association organised by USP and Youth talks with Radio Fiji 2," he said.

At the moment, Mr Kumar works as an accountant at KPMG and also has planned his future goals that he wanted to achieve.

" I want to thank my family members, lecturers and tutors who had been my mentors since the start. Also want to thank the Fijian Government for sponsoring my studies and KPMG for recognising my efforts and hiring me," he said.

"For the future I am planning to pursue the Certified Practicing Accountants (CPA) Program, participate more in social and community activities and become an iconic personality of Fiji."

Mr Kumar's advice to younger people who also wanted to follow their dreams was to work hard and never give up despite the challenges in life.

"Implant in yourself the potentials to rise above the noises and pressures surrounding you and always push for the never failing miracles of progress and success," he said.