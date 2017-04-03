Fiji Time: 2:31 PM on Monday 3 April

Graduate celebrates

Vishaal Kumar
Monday, April 03, 2017

INOKE Lekenaua was a proud man after graduating with a Bachelor of Arts degree from the University of the South Pacific (USP) last Friday.

However at this time last year, the scenario was a different one for Mr Lekenaua as the Wailevu native from Labasa was hospitalised after being involved in an accident that nearly claimed his life.

Mr Lekenaua said despite his near death experience, he never gave up in his pursuit of completing his education.

"I was a heavy goods vehicle driver when I was in involved in an accident last year. But I am thankfulto God and my family's support and encouragement until now. I am glad my struggles, my hard work and motivation finally paid off," he said.

"I have been studying for the last four years on and off and I always wanted to be a teacher. Now after completing my Bachelors in Geography and History, I am waiting for a posting from the Ministry of Education to a school."

The father of four said that since he had graduated, he was hoping to earn well and provide for his family.

"I am the only one working in my family. My wife stays home. Life has been a daily struggle for us but I hope now that I will be able to earn well and look after them," he said.

Meanwhile, his wife Mereani Delailoa said she was extremely confident that her husband would one day fulfil his dream.

"I am so happy for him today on his graduation. It is a joyous occasion for the family. I hope he will get a posting soon as a teacher," Ms Delailoa said.








