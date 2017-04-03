Fiji Time: 2:32 PM on Monday 3 April

Solomon Islander overcomes hurdles

Vishaal Kumar
Monday, April 03, 2017

BEING far from home and studying in a different country with a new environment was never an easy task but 35-year-old Lynnette Tokuru managed to overcome this hurdle.

Ms Tokuru graduated with a Bachelor in Education (Secondary) degree from the University of the South Pacific (USP) last Friday.

Ms Tokuru, who is from the Solomon Islands, was amongst students from 24 countries who graduated in their respective fields.

She said after three long years of continuous study, she was grateful to finally graduate.

"It's been a very difficult three long years for me. Being away from home was the toughest part but I am happy to finish the course," she said.

Ms Tokuru said she was planning to give something back to the education system back in her country.

"Since now I have graduated, I am looking forward to going to the Solomon Islands and contribute towards the education sector there," she said.

" I am grateful to be given the Solomon Island Government scholarship to complete my studies and my advice to other people out there is strive for excellence and fulfil their dreams."

Ms Tokuru said she would always be grateful for the opportunity to have studied at the Pacific's regional university and said she had also learnt a lot about the diverse cultures and traditions of the region's various Pacific Islanders.

She said being in a learning environment with people of various backgrounds' also added to her learning experience.

Ms Tokuru was among more than 1600 students who graduated from the university last week.








