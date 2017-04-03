Reddy: 'We are way ahead'

/ Front page / News

PEOPLE need to put into perspective the efforts made by Government in rebuilding schools damaged by Severe Tropical Cyclone Winston, says Education Minister Dr Mahendra Reddy.

"In relative terms, we are way ahead in our recovery and reconstruction efforts than Vanuatu is post-Cyclone Pam," he said.

"Cyclone Pam affected Vanuatu and had $34.8 million damage, TC Winston caused $1.4 billion damage.

"Vanuatu had four fatalities as a result of Pam and we had 44 unfortunate deaths for Fiji through Winston.

"If you look at them in terms of strength both were Category 5, but Winston was on the upper scale and had stronger winds.

"We had more than 400 schools damaged and Vanuatu had 100 schools damaged.

"Two weeks ago, they celebrated the second anniversary of Cyclone Pam and only 15 per cent of the schools were reconstructed.

"For us, about 45 per cent of the schools damaged by Severe TC Winston are completed, repaired in one year.

"So instead of pointing fingers, people need to put this issue in perspective."

Dr Reddy said while the damage caused by Severe TC Winston was regrettable, the destruction did provide an opportunity for Government to build more resilient school buildings.

"People also need to understand that these schools were constructed up to 50 years ago by villagers who did not have engineering standards or plans.

"Because we are doing the reconstruction work from scratch, we have to meet all the mandatory requirements and this means school buildings that are designed to withstand strong storms.

"We had to get engineers to go over each school in detail and determine which buildings could be strengthened and which had to be demolished and rebuilt.

"Once the engineers scrutinised the schools, plans were drawn up and then quotations were invited and the reconstruction was allowed to begin.

"We are looking at the future and TC Winston has given us the opportunity to build these schools and to build them well."