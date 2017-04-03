Prison inmate collapses, dies

/ Front page / News

A 56-YEAR-OLD prison inmate was pronounced dead on arrival at the Lami Health Centre on Thursday.

Rudra Nand Maharaj was serving a sentence of four years 11 months at the Pre Release Centre in Naboro.

He was expected to be released in 2020.

He collapsed while working in the vegetable garden at the centre in Naboro, the Fiji Corrections Service said.

His family was informed immediately about his untimely passing.

Maharaj was a former media officer in the Office of the Prime Minister and was charged with bribery-related offences last year.