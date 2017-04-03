Community assists police arrest five

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Tavua police officer conducting house-to-house visitations last week.Picture Supplied

FIVE people linked to the theft of a cow were arrested with information gleaned from the public in Tavua last week.

While conducting house-to-house visitations, Tavua police were able to identify the five.

Officer-in-charge of the Tavua policing district, Assistant Superintendent of Police Lepani Liga said they had been produced in court.

ASP Liga said the visitations were conducted in an effort to strengthen ties between law enforcement officers and the local community.

"This was also a chance to meet people who have just moved into the area, get to know members of the community and it also provided an opportunity for us to learn about our shortfalls from them," he said.

ASP Liga said apart from meeting residents and documenting important information, officers also identified areas where vigilance and patrols were most needed.

He also said officers used the opportunity to highlight the need for homeowners to secure their property, especially in light of Hindu religious festivals being held this month.

"Most homes will be vacant because of the various religious commitments for our fellow Hindu communities so this was a perfect time for us to inform them on how best they can secure their property before they leave."