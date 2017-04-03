Child growth support

/ Front page / News

PARENTAL engagement is critical to the development of children, says Education Minister Dr Mahendra Reddy.

"If we — parents, the community, religious leaders and teachers — can reclaim our children, we can cut down their experimentation with things like drugs, alcohol and glue sniffing," he said.

Dr Reddy said one of the biggest issues facing children today was the attitude of parents towards the present socio-economic challenges that school kids struggled with each day.

"Our parents still think that we are living in the same circumstances as they did when they grew up," he said.

"Back in those days, parents did not have to worry because there were no pictures of half-naked men and women in newspapers or television and they did not have the challenge offered by what children can access on mobile phones and tablets or laptops. They also did not have to worry 30 years ago about who is texting the child or what children are conversing about in secret on mobile phones with each other and they did not have the issue of drugs and glue that we have today.

"Those days were different, it was easier to raise children then. Parents today are oblivious and they don't realise society has changed and the world is changing and our children are under enormous pressure and they need a lot of hands-on guidance and mentoring."

Dr Reddy said the Education Ministry was doing its best in providing a learning environment that taught them relevant education skills while also combining the learning experience with real-life skills.