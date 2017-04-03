Fiji Time: 2:32 PM on Monday 3 April

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Chefs association provides $15k assistance

Felix Chaudhary
Monday, April 03, 2017

FUNDS given by World Chefs Without Borders will be used to improve home economics programs around the country, says Education Minister Dr Mahendra Reddy.

Dr Reddy made the comment while accepting a cheque of $15,000 from the Fiji Chefs Association at an event held at the Rhum-Bar in Port Denarau on Friday.

"It's good to see the Fiji Chefs Association and World Chefs Without Borders have thought about our children and the challenges they face and are giving us the ability to lift the quality of infrastructure for home economics studies in our school system," he said.

Fiji Chefs Association president Davendra Reddy said the presentation by World Chefs Without Borders was a warm gesture.

"It was done in the same spirit as when the Fiji Chefs Association collected $30,000 for disaster relief efforts in Vanuatu in the wake of Cyclone Pam in 2015," he said.

"We organised a dinner and after expenses, $20,000 was given to the team from Vanuatu by Chef Shalendra Naidu and I, when we went to Auckland to attend the Global Chefs Challenge.

"The money was used through one of our major sponsors, Moffat, to build a new training facility that was fully-equipped to help the industry get back on its feet."

Mr Reddy said World Chefs Without Borders also assisted in the rebuilding effort in Vanuatu with additional funds.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.64800.6290
JPY 54.862251.8622
GBP 0.38650.3785
EUR 0.45610.4441
NZD 0.70190.6689
AUD 0.64150.6165
USD 0.48880.4718

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 3rd, April, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Biman hits back at PM
  2. Rabuka: People need to progress
  3. Six cleared of rape
  4. Chaudhry refutes A-G's ranking of Fiji
  5. Death probe files 'stay open'
  6. Blues top table
  7. Minister speaks on assault
  8. Baber: A role model in Hong Kong 7s
  9. Parents urged to take responsibility
  10. Governance focus

Top Stories this Week

  1. Mothers raise concerns on hospital service Wednesday (29 Mar)
  2. Police recover body Wednesday (29 Mar)
  3. Drowning victims laid to rest Friday (31 Mar)
  4. Lolohea further remanded Friday (31 Mar)
  5. CID officers search Times office Friday (31 Mar)
  6. Suva police stops brawl Friday (31 Mar)
  7. Farmer jailed for raping daughter Friday (31 Mar)
  8. Story of success Tuesday (28 Mar)
  9. SJSS MARIST break records Friday (31 Mar)
  10. Nurses 'can rejoin' Friday (31 Mar)