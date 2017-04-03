Chefs association provides $15k assistance

/ Front page / News

FUNDS given by World Chefs Without Borders will be used to improve home economics programs around the country, says Education Minister Dr Mahendra Reddy.

Dr Reddy made the comment while accepting a cheque of $15,000 from the Fiji Chefs Association at an event held at the Rhum-Bar in Port Denarau on Friday.

"It's good to see the Fiji Chefs Association and World Chefs Without Borders have thought about our children and the challenges they face and are giving us the ability to lift the quality of infrastructure for home economics studies in our school system," he said.

Fiji Chefs Association president Davendra Reddy said the presentation by World Chefs Without Borders was a warm gesture.

"It was done in the same spirit as when the Fiji Chefs Association collected $30,000 for disaster relief efforts in Vanuatu in the wake of Cyclone Pam in 2015," he said.

"We organised a dinner and after expenses, $20,000 was given to the team from Vanuatu by Chef Shalendra Naidu and I, when we went to Auckland to attend the Global Chefs Challenge.

"The money was used through one of our major sponsors, Moffat, to build a new training facility that was fully-equipped to help the industry get back on its feet."

Mr Reddy said World Chefs Without Borders also assisted in the rebuilding effort in Vanuatu with additional funds.