TISI elects West leader

UNITING people under one banner and furthering the educational pursuits of children will be the focus of Then India Sanmarga Ikya Sangam Lautoka president Ajay Kumar.

Mr Kumar made the comments yesterday after being voted TISI Sangam's Lautoka branch president for the fourth time.

"I have made it my mantra to work day and night to bring all our members together," he said.

"I believe that it is only through unity that we can make a real difference in the lives of our members and we have to put aside any differences and work as a team."

Mr Kumar said TISI Sangam Lautoka had development plans designed to ensure that all its members would continue to benefit well into the future.

"Among the plans are the construction of a multi-purpose hall and a service station. These are still in the preliminary stage at the moment."

TISI Lautoka has more than 500 members.

Mr Kumar said education and religion were important focus areas of TISI Sangam Lautoka and the organisation operates three schools, a nursing program and four temples.