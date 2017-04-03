Response times 'to improve'

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Divisional Police Commander Western, Senior Superintendent of Police, Marika Kotoisuva while conducting an inspection of patrol cars across the division over the weekend.Picture Supplied

POLICE response times must improve, says Divisional Police Commander Western, Senior Superintendent of Police, Marika Kotoisuva.

SSP Kotoisuva made the comment while conducting an inspection of patrol cars across the division over the weekend.

"With the new vehicles allocated to us in addition to the ones we have, I want our response time to improve and there can be no more excuses as to why we attend to any matter late," he said.

"We have the resources but we are still making that excuse and members of the public don't deserve that and you know the Commissioner's stand on that."

SSP Kotoisuva said regular maintenance was also critical to ensure operational readiness at all times.

"With any situation, our vehicles will be an important resource.

"So it is important that we keep it in good condition at all times."

SSP Kotoisuva informed drivers that he would make monthly inspections and he urged them to be the epitome of responsibility while behind the wheel.