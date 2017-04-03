Income projects start

/ Front page / News

COMMUNITY projects aimed at empowering villagers economically have started on Kia Island in Macuata.

Spearheaded by the Community Centred Conservation (C3), the villagers opened a shop, mini bowser and a poultry farm.

C3 program officer Maleli Qera said the projects were funded by the Canada Funds for Local Initiatives program.

"We acquired this funding early this year and projects started on the island with villagers of Yaro in Kia. They have started selling fuel," he said.

"For those at Ligau, the villagers have opened a shop and the poultry farm is for those at Daku Village.

"The villagers attended training before starting these small businesses and the purpose of this is to shift their income dependency away from their iqoliqoli."

Mr Qera said the villagers would earn an income and support their families through the projects.

"The iqoliqoli at Kia Island have been exploited for the past many years with over fishing and illegal fishing activities," he said.

"So these projects in villages are to assist them to earn some income on land and for them to realise that there are many other ways of earning money.

"It's a good opportunity for the villagers to also realise their potential and abilities in supporting themselves through other means."

Mr Qera said his team would monitor the progress of these small businesses, ensuring that they became sustainable.