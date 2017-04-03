Fiji Time: 2:31 PM on Monday 3 April

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Income projects start

Serafina Silaitoga
Monday, April 03, 2017

COMMUNITY projects aimed at empowering villagers economically have started on Kia Island in Macuata.

Spearheaded by the Community Centred Conservation (C3), the villagers opened a shop, mini bowser and a poultry farm.

C3 program officer Maleli Qera said the projects were funded by the Canada Funds for Local Initiatives program.

"We acquired this funding early this year and projects started on the island with villagers of Yaro in Kia. They have started selling fuel," he said.

"For those at Ligau, the villagers have opened a shop and the poultry farm is for those at Daku Village.

"The villagers attended training before starting these small businesses and the purpose of this is to shift their income dependency away from their iqoliqoli."

Mr Qera said the villagers would earn an income and support their families through the projects.

"The iqoliqoli at Kia Island have been exploited for the past many years with over fishing and illegal fishing activities," he said.

"So these projects in villages are to assist them to earn some income on land and for them to realise that there are many other ways of earning money.

"It's a good opportunity for the villagers to also realise their potential and abilities in supporting themselves through other means."

Mr Qera said his team would monitor the progress of these small businesses, ensuring that they became sustainable.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.64800.6290
JPY 54.862251.8622
GBP 0.38650.3785
EUR 0.45610.4441
NZD 0.70190.6689
AUD 0.64150.6165
USD 0.48880.4718

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 3rd, April, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Biman hits back at PM
  2. Rabuka: People need to progress
  3. Six cleared of rape
  4. Chaudhry refutes A-G's ranking of Fiji
  5. Death probe files 'stay open'
  6. Blues top table
  7. Minister speaks on assault
  8. Baber: A role model in Hong Kong 7s
  9. Parents urged to take responsibility
  10. Governance focus

Top Stories this Week

  1. Mothers raise concerns on hospital service Wednesday (29 Mar)
  2. Police recover body Wednesday (29 Mar)
  3. Drowning victims laid to rest Friday (31 Mar)
  4. Lolohea further remanded Friday (31 Mar)
  5. CID officers search Times office Friday (31 Mar)
  6. Suva police stops brawl Friday (31 Mar)
  7. Farmer jailed for raping daughter Friday (31 Mar)
  8. Story of success Tuesday (28 Mar)
  9. SJSS MARIST break records Friday (31 Mar)
  10. Nurses 'can rejoin' Friday (31 Mar)