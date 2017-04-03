Fiji Time: 2:31 PM on Monday 3 April

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Temporary sea walls for villages

Serafina Silaitoga
Monday, April 03, 2017

THE impact of climate change in coastal villages has forced people in Cakaudrove to construct temporary sea walls.

In these affected villages, rising sea water is quickly washing out road foundation, the only link that connects villages to Savusavu Town and other surrounding areas.

Villagers of Vuinadi and Korotasere caged stones in fenced boxes and placed rows by the shore to prevent rising sea water from washing out land. At Vuinadi Village in Koroalau District, villagers have almost completed the new sea wall, which has been described as a needed development.

Village headman Semesa Matia said the waves had started washing out the road.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.64800.6290
JPY 54.862251.8622
GBP 0.38650.3785
EUR 0.45610.4441
NZD 0.70190.6689
AUD 0.64150.6165
USD 0.48880.4718

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 3rd, April, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Biman hits back at PM
  2. Rabuka: People need to progress
  3. Six cleared of rape
  4. Chaudhry refutes A-G's ranking of Fiji
  5. Death probe files 'stay open'
  6. Blues top table
  7. Minister speaks on assault
  8. Baber: A role model in Hong Kong 7s
  9. Parents urged to take responsibility
  10. Governance focus

Top Stories this Week

  1. Mothers raise concerns on hospital service Wednesday (29 Mar)
  2. Police recover body Wednesday (29 Mar)
  3. Drowning victims laid to rest Friday (31 Mar)
  4. Lolohea further remanded Friday (31 Mar)
  5. CID officers search Times office Friday (31 Mar)
  6. Suva police stops brawl Friday (31 Mar)
  7. Farmer jailed for raping daughter Friday (31 Mar)
  8. Story of success Tuesday (28 Mar)
  9. SJSS MARIST break records Friday (31 Mar)
  10. Nurses 'can rejoin' Friday (31 Mar)