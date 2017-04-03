Temporary sea walls for villages

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Villagers of Vuinadi in Cakaudrove weave wires around the seawall to protect their shores. Picture SERAFINA SILAITOGA.

THE impact of climate change in coastal villages has forced people in Cakaudrove to construct temporary sea walls.

In these affected villages, rising sea water is quickly washing out road foundation, the only link that connects villages to Savusavu Town and other surrounding areas.

Villagers of Vuinadi and Korotasere caged stones in fenced boxes and placed rows by the shore to prevent rising sea water from washing out land. At Vuinadi Village in Koroalau District, villagers have almost completed the new sea wall, which has been described as a needed development.

Village headman Semesa Matia said the waves had started washing out the road.