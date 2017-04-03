Death probe files 'stay open'

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Police spokesperson Ana Naisoro.Picture File

POLICE have not closed investigations into the deaths of seven people in a double tragedy that happened last week in Labasa.

The tragic incidents that shocked communities in the North were the house fire and drowning case.

Police spokesperson Ana Naisoro said investigations into the two cases were ongoing. However, police have refused to release post mortem results of the deceased people.

"The investigation into all cases continues and we are yet to receive the National Fire Authority report," she said.

The fire at Bo­ca, Bulileka claimed the li­­­ves of three Kumar siste­r­s — Kajal, 13, Kreetika, 9 and Isha, 6. They were tra­pped inside the house during the fire.

In the second incident, a father and his three children allegedly drowned in the Labasa River after a family dispute.

Mohammed Khaiyum, 38, is believed to have drowned with his children, aged 7 and 4 years and 17 months old last Monday night. Their families have received assistance from political parties.

Assistant Minister for Women, Children and Poverty Alleviation Veena Bh­at­nagar assisted the sisters' family financially.