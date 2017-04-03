Fiji Time: 2:31 PM on Monday 3 April

Six cleared of rape

Serafina Silaitoga
Monday, April 03, 2017

SIX men were freed of rape and sexual assault charges after the High Court in Labasa found them not guilty.

High Court judge Justice Vinsent Perera overturned the guilty verdict of the assessors, stating that prosecution failed to prove its case.

Sekove Ryland, Paul Senikuba, Ba Waqovi, Jone Kaiatia, Jonetani Naborisi and Navitalai Sereivalu are from Qamea, Taveuni.

They were charged with three counts of rape and one count of sexual assault.

In his ruling, Justice Perera said his decision was based on the fact that evidence given for each count was not credible and reliable.

"In addition to that, the evidence adduced on identification on the fourth count is not sufficient to establish the identity of the accused beyond reasonable doubt," he said.

"Therefore, I find that the prosecution failed to prove the four counts beyond reasonable doubt.

"For the reasons given above, I cannot agree with the unanimous opinion of the assessors."

Justice Perera told the court that the complainant's description about being threatened by the accused group was not convincing.

The rape and sexual assault incidents are believed to have happened on the island between August 2013 and January 2015.








