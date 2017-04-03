Fiji Time: 2:32 PM on Monday 3 April

Biman hits back at PM

Aqela Susu
Monday, April 03, 2017

A COALITION means you must be patient, listen to other viewpoints and be open to dialogue, says National Federation Party (NFP) leader, Professor Biman Prasad.

Prof Prasad made the comment while responding to a call by Prime Minister, Voreqe Bainimarama for a grand coalition between people in other countries on climate change while addressing the Private Sector Climate Change Leaders meeting in the United States last week.

"You must talk to each other, not at each other," Prof Prasad said.

He believes Mr Bainimarama should first co-operate with his people before he goes out to make such statements.

"They say charity begins at home," Prof Prasad said.

In his address, Mr Bainimarama said he did not see himself just as an advocate of Fiji and other Pacific Island nations, but for other vulnerable parts of the world.

. "

And despite finger-pointing and acrimonious in Parliament, the national interest must always prevail over anything else.

"The Prime Minister's biggest challenge as COP23 chairman will be that the climate change- denying US Government will not listen to him.

"Perhaps that will remind the Prime Minister, while he trots around the globe, how his fellow citizens feel at home."








