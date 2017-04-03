Chaudhry refutes A-G's ranking of Fiji

/ Front page / News

THE Fiji Labour Party says the United Nations Development Programme 2016 Human Development Index ranking Fiji 91 out of 188 countries does not put the country in the high category of development.

FLP leader Mahendra Chaudhry said in a statement that the Acting Prime Minister and Attorney-General Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum was wrong in saying that the ranking puts Fiji in the high category of human development and shows progress.

Mr Chaudhry believes the ranking puts Fiji in the medium category of human development.

The UNDP Human Development Report 2016 was launched last Thursday in Suva.

Mr Sayed-Khaiyum had said then that Fiji's Human Development Index was above the average of countries in East Asia and the Pacific.

Fiji's HDI value for 2015 was 0.736, according to the report.

"This puts Fiji in the high human development category positioning, 91 out of the 188 countries and territories," Mr Sayed-Khaiyum had said.

"Obviously there is a clear progression. We've also done some further analysis and that is, if you take the nine-year period from 1999 to 2009, Fiji's HDI value increased from 0.666 to 0.698.

"Then if you look at the index from 2007 to 2015, there has been a growth of 5.5 per cent compared with growth of 4.8 per cent for the same period," he was reported saying in this newspaper last Friday.

Commenting on the report, Mr Chaudhry said the myth that Fiji's life expectancy rate was 70.2 was a figure being hovered around for decades, claiming that it did not reconcile with medical statistics that show only 16 per cent of the population live past 50 and only eight per cent live beyond their 60th birthday.

"This is because of the very high incidence of NCDs in Fiji. Our mortality rate is three times that of Australia and New Zealand. Malnutrition particularly among our children is a serious problem," he said.

"Our health care facilities are in a deplorable condition. Hospitals and clinics lack basic supplies, equipment and drugs, there is an acute shortage of doctors and other medical personnel and most hospitals are in a dirty, neglected condition," he claimed.

On education, Mr Chaudhry believed the 15.3 years figure on expected years of schooling completely ignored the falling standard of education in schools and universities in recent years.

"Interestingly, the UNDP report says data on poverty is not available. We all know that close to 50 per cent of our people live in or on the edge of poverty," he said.

Mr Chaudhry believes the minimum national wage rate of $2.32 was a joke compared with the escalating cost of living in the country.

He said the other indications of the grossly deteriorating quality of life of Fijian people were mushrooming squatter settlements in urban areas, rural-urban drift, rural decline as a result of a marked drop in agricultural production including sugar cane, high rate of unemployment and high crime rates.

"Our ground realities, the deprivation and suffering of our people show the true picture of the state of human development in Fiji," he said.