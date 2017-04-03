Rabuka: People need to progress

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Former prime minister and SODELPA leader, Sitiveni Rabuka. Picture: FT FILE

VOTING along ethnic lines will take some time to change in Fiji, says Social Democratic Liberal Party leader Sitiveni Rabuka.

Mr Rabuka said unfortunately, the last election in 2014 was no exception.

"In terms of what the people of Fiji need, we need to progress and so we all need to co-operate because no man, no community is an island," he said.

"So SODELPA proposes to widen the horizon of all interest groups to embrace everyone and consider all compartmentalised interest groupings into a national will. We will encourage our people to come together on issues of common interest because what is precious for the iTaukei is precious for the other races — the essentials in life.

"The party is promoting the understanding that bread and butter issues are the same for all communities. SODELPA will have targeted strategies that consider the interests of all communities on bread and butter issues."

Mr Rabuka said SODELPA had a vision to reduce dependency on the Government to promote self-reliance.

He said the party would promote closer inter-ethnic cooperation, partnership and goodwill, which would be the mainstay of a lasting peace that would prevent further political crises.

"We are hopeful that the talks with other political parties will result in victory and a government of national unity that promotes lasting freedom, peace and prosperity now and for our future generations.

"I have extended a hand to the registered political parties understanding not only their ability to contribute, but also the essentials in the numbers game.

"We need to get their supporters where their support becomes meaningful.

"When you look at the voting system, most of their votes went nowhere except to FijiFirst because they already won the right to those votes because of their percentage in the first count.

"FijiFirst won extra parliamentary seats from the votes that went to parties which didn't make the five per cent threshold.

"So it is in our interest to work together if we have common objectives and ideals for the nation and talks are ongoing in this regard," said Mr Rabuka.