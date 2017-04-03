Fiji Time: 2:31 PM on Monday 3 April

FLOTSAM AND JETSAM

Editor Gopal
Monday, April 03, 2017

A NEW hospital maybe safe from floodwaters these days.

But Beachcomber has heard that while its location has improved, at least one of the essential services is coming up short.

Recently, the friend of a contributor to this newspaper lost a family member and went to the hospital to collect the body for the final rites.

The relatives were told that the body was at the old hospital morgue.

When asked why, the hospital attendant told the deceased person's relatives that the space in the morgue was too small for tall people so their bodies had to be stored in the old hospital's morgue.

Beachcomber heard that it seems when the builders drew up plans for the new hospital, they failed to recognise that the average height of Fijians is taller than the average height of people where the builders came from.

The moral — analyse first before embarking on anything.








