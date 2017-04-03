Fiji Time: 2:32 PM on Monday 3 April

Minister speaks on assault

Felix Chaudhary
Monday, April 03, 2017

THE Education Ministry says that while it does not support the actions of teachers who assault school children, there were instances where students used the law to test the patience of teaching staff.

This was the comment made by Education Minister Dr Mahendra Reddy after two teachers appeared in court on two separate assault charges last week.

"We don't want these types of things to happen but unfortunately the school and class environment is quite different," he said.

"I want Fiji to understand that we have removed corporal punishment and because of that some students think they can do anything and no one can touch them.

"This puts a lot of pressure on our teachers and at times they blow up and we continuously remind them that in those kinds of situations they need to hand over the child to the school head and let them deal with unruly children.

"There are 12,000 teachers and 226,000 children and this is our plea to our teachers — just keep away in those types of circumstances and immediately call the school head.

"We will take strong measures and firm action against the child if we find the child is not willing to change his or her behaviour.

"Just because corporal punishment is not there some children assume it gives them a licence to push teachers because they think that teachers' hands are tied.

"They push teachers to the limit and it is difficult for teachers who are trying to take a class and deal with these types of students.

"This is something which is bothering us and we have adopted a zero-tolerance policy in terms of misbehaving children."








